Quant Price Tops $4.78 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00046837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market capitalization of $57.67 million and $3.73 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00437214 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007460 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009782 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012347 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

