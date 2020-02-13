Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 15,757.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 475,416 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $10,308,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 28,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

