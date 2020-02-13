Quark Market Capitalization Tops $667,490.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $667,490.00 and $10.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 65.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,933,407 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

