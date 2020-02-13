Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $766,392.00 and $4,648.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,385,529 coins and its circulating supply is 168,385,529 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

