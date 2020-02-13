Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.57. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.16. 925,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,360. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

