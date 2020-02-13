QUINADS One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $35,563.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00440865 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007593 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012369 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001506 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

