Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

In related news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QES opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.