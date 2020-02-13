QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.63 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $20.33 and $32.15. During the last week, QunQun has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $336,629.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06165752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128183 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001653 BTC.

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,081,131 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

