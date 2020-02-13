Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.