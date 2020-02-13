R1 RCM (RCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RCM stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.05. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

