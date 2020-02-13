Radium (RADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $1,479.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027966 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,951,109 coins and its circulating supply is 3,938,338 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.