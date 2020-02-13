Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Radware has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

