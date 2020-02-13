Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 157,103 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

RNGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

