Rankingball Gold One Day Volume Hits $1,451.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

