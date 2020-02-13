Rate3 (RTE) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $909,685.00 and approximately $161,002.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, DEx.top and Coinrail. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.25 or 0.06033242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00057724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00120372 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Coinrail, HADAX, ABCC, DEx.top, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

