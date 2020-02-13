Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 439.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.89.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $532.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of -471.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.68. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.56 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

