Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,067,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,726 shares of company stock worth $36,708,328. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RingCentral from to in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

NYSE:RNG traded up $7.70 on Thursday, hitting $242.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.45 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $244.63.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.