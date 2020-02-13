Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Amarin makes up 2.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amarin worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Amarin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amarin by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.07. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. Citigroup lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

