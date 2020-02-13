Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,047,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Spotify during the third quarter worth $766,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spotify by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Spotify stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,541. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

