Rational Advisors LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $19,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,761.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,916. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.48 and its 200-day moving average is $242.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $889,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,247 shares of company stock worth $50,648,522. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

