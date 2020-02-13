Rational Advisors LLC Buys 19,105 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3,163.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,046. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

