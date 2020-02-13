Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $254.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

