Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,560.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

