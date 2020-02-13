Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $284,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. 1,294,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,750. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.