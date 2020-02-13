Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.29. 698,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

