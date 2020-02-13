Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,368.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verisign by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76,647 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Verisign by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 503,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.81. 529,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,323. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.60 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.10.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

