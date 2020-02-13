Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,166.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,871,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,085 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.54. 1,389,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.53 and its 200 day moving average is $228.55. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

