Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,041,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The firm has a market cap of $560.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.