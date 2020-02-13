Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 702.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Medtronic by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.