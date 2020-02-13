Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.86. 280,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

