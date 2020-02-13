Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,092,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,089,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 1,083,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,615. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.