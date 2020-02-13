Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $655.67. 232,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $617.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.31. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $421.98 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion bought 523 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $501,364.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,150 shares of company stock worth $57,613,025. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

