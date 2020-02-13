Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. ResMed makes up about 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after acquiring an additional 450,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 364,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,671 shares of company stock worth $8,714,324. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.88. 497,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $175.16.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.