Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.35. 1,104,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,104. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $194.81 and a 12 month high of $304.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

