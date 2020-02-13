Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total transaction of $3,458,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,051,066.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock worth $24,633,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $769.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,563. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $638.92 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $799.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $731.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.