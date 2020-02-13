Rational Advisors LLC Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1,236.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. 3,336,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,698. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

