Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.20. 1,437,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $211.14 and a 52-week high of $318.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

