Rational Advisors LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

AME traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.44. 1,025,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,947. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.88 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.