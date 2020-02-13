Rational Advisors LLC Sells 864 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

