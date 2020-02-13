Rational Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.93. 8,575,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

