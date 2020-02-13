Raven Protocol Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $326,621.00 and $4,051.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.03483653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00253140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00148533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

