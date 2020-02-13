Raymond James Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$14.50 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$14.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.94.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$11.90. 2,069,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,831. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.29 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.03.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

