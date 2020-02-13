Raymond James Increases TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $30.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

TTGT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. 12,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.75 million, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,559. 18.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.