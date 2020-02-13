Raymond James Raises Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $92.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Quidel stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. Quidel has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $81.61.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quidel by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quidel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Quidel by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

