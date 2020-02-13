Raymond James Reiterates C$28.00 Price Target for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H) has been given a C$28.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

TSE:H traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,483. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a PE ratio of -124.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.90. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

