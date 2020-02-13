Raymond James Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.91. 17,595,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.