Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Raytheon worth $88,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.01. 131,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,614. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.26.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra increased their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

