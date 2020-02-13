Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Raytheon worth $74,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

NYSE RTN traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.26. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.