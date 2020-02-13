Re/Max (RMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Re/Max to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

