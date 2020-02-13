RealChain Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, RealChain has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $190,271.00 and approximately $11,830.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,794,330 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

